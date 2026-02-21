KCET 2026: KEA Announces Final Extension For Applications; Last Date Now February 27

KCET 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released a notification stating that it has extended the last date for submission of applications for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2026) to February 27, 2026. Earlier the date was extended until February 22, 2026.

Those candidates interested in admission to engineering, architecture, and pharmacy courses can apply via the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in .

The notification also mentions that this is the last extension, and no further extension will be granted for applications.

KCET 2026: Important Dates

This official notice announces the dates for the final extension for registering for CET-2026.

Registration Deadline: Online applications will be accepted until 11:59 PM on February 27, 2026.

Fee Payment Deadline: Fees must be paid by 5:30 PM on March 3, 2026.

Exam Dates: The CET-2026 examination is scheduled for April 23-24, 2026.

Final Opportunity: This is the last extension, and no further time will be granted for applications.

Official Notification Here

KCET 2026: How to Apply?

Candidates can check out the steps outlined here to submit their applications for the KCET 2026:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the KCET 2026 registration link.

Step 3: After that, complete the 'new candidate registration' by entering basic information.

Step 4: Take note of the generated login credentials, which will be sent to your registered mobile number or email address.

Step 5: Applicants must log in and complete the KCET 2026 application form, upload the required documents, make the payment (if necessary), and submit.

Step 6: Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.