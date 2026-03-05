KCET 2026 Fee Payment Deadline Extended Till March 7; Correction Window Open Till March 30

KCET 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the deadline for paying the application fee for KCET 2026 until March 7, 2026. In order to reduce candidates' stress, KEA may have prolonged the fee payment window, which was originally scheduled to finish on March 3, 2026, due to festivals and board exams. Students who have already finished registering but have not yet paid their fees are eligible for this extension.

Candidates can make changes to their previously filed KCET application form until March 30, 2026.

KCET 2026: Important Dates

Candidates can check out the important dates below:

Registration Last Day: February 27, 2026 (11:59 PM)

Last Deadline For Fees: March 7, 2026 (5.30 PM)

Exam Dates: April 23-24, 2026

KCET 2026: Application Correction Window Open

Candidates who wish to make changes to their submitted application form can do so during the correction period announced by the authorities.

KCET 2026: Details That Can Be Edited

Personal information

Academic details

Course selection

KCET 2026: How to Make Changes

Visit the official website.

Click on the application correction/rectification link.

Log in using your User ID and password.

Make the required changes carefully.

Save and submit the updated form.

Candidates are advised to review all details thoroughly before final submission.

KCET 2026 Exam Schedule

April 22, 2026:

Kannada Language Test

Physics (Main Exam)

Chemistry (Main Exam)

April 23, 2026:

Biology

April 24, 2026:

Mathematics

