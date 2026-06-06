KCET 2026 Engineering Topper Released: Tanisha Karthik Secures Rank 1; Check Full List Here

KCET 2026 Engineering Topper Released: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Saturday announced the results of the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) 2026, with Tanisha Karthik emerging as the state topper in the Engineering stream.

The results were declared during a press conference for thousands of students seeking admission to engineering colleges across Karnataka. Along with the scorecards, KEA also released the list of top-ranking candidates in the Engineering category.

Tanisha Karthik tops engineering stream

Tanisha Karthik secured the first rank in the Engineering stream, followed by Srajan B S in second place and Ninaad Vasisht in third.

The top 10 rank holders in KCET 2026 Engineering are:

Rank 1: Tanisha Karthik

Rank 2: Srajan B S

Rank 3: Ninaad Vasisht

Rank 4: Ira Jain

Rank 5: Rishon Fernandes

Rank 6: Advik Ganapathy M B

Rank 7: Chinmay G K

Rank 8: Abhhi Sannayya

Rank 9: Abigail Varghese

Rank 10: Anirudh S

Results available online

The official websites are:

keaonline.karnataka.gov.in

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

What's next?

Candidates may contest their KCET 2026 results within three days after the announcement by notifying to KEA if they discover inconsistencies in the results, such as spelling mistakes, category mismatches, or problems with mark entry. If anything appears incorrect on your scorecard, take immediate action.