KCET 2026 Counselling: Candidates Can Raise Objections To Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Until 5 PM Today

KCET 2026 Counselling: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the provisional first-round seat allotment result for UGCET (KCET) 2026 admissions to professional courses, including engineering. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can now check their allotment status on the official KEA counselling portal.

According to KEA, the provisional seat allotment has been prepared based on the options entered by candidates up to 11:00 AM on July 9, 2026. The allotment has been made according to candidates' merit and the preferences they submitted during the counselling process.

KCET 2026 Counselling: Objection Window Open Till 5 PM Today

Candidates who notice any discrepancy in their provisional allotment can submit objections by 5 PM on July 14, 2026, by emailing keauthority-ka@nic.in.

KEA has clarified that objections will only be considered in specific cases, including:

Errors in the published provisional allotment.

Cases where a candidate was eligible based on verified options but no seat was allotted.

However, requests related to failure to exercise options, fresh option entry, or modification of previously submitted choices will not be accepted. The authority has emphasised that this is only a provisional (mock) seat allotment, and no admissions will be made based on these results.

KCET 2026 Counselling: How to Check the Provisional Seat Allotment Result

Candidates can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official KEA website at keaonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the UGCET 2026 First Round Provisional Seat Allotment Result link.

Step 3: Log in using the required credentials.

Step 4: Submit the details to view the allotment status.

Step 5: Download and save the result for future reference.

What Happens Next?

After examining the objections received within the stipulated deadline, KEA will publish the final mock seat allotment results.

Candidates are advised to use the provisional allotment to assess their admission prospects and, if required, modify, reorder, add, or delete their options on the KEA portal before the final seat allotment process. KEA has urged candidates to regularly visit its official website for the latest counselling updates and notifications.

The authority also stated that it will not be responsible for any inconvenience arising from candidates failing to follow official notices or instructions published on the portal.