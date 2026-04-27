KCET 2026 Answer Key Objection Window Opens At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Raise Challenges Till April 30, 5 PM

KCET 2026 Answer Key Objection Window: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026 interim answer key for the subjects of physics, chemistry, mathematics, and biology has been made available by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). The KEA website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea, offers official topic-wise PDFs for candidates who took the KCET exam. The answer key is provided for all 16 sets of papers for every subject.

The exam organisation has initiated the ability to contest the provisional key in addition to releasing the KCET provisional answer keys. If candidates discover any inconsistencies in the responses given, they have the option to object. The KCET website has the solution key challenge link.

Direct link to challenge the answer key

KCET 2026 Answer Key Objection Window: Important dates and time

KCET 2026 Interim Answer Key Released: April 27, 2026

Objection Window Opened: April 27, 2026

Last Date to Raise Objections: April 30, 2026

Last Time to Submit Challenges: 5:00 PM

KCET 2026 Answer Key Objection Window: Steps to download answer key

Step 1: Go to KCET's main webpage, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

Step 2: Click on the links to the KCET preliminary answer keys on the homepage.

Step 3: Get answer keys broken down by subject.

Step 4: Compare your answers to determine your approximate exam results.

Step 5: Students can bring up any inconsistencies until the deadline.

Direct link to challenge the answer key

KCET 2026 Answer Key Objection Window: Steps to challenge answer key

Step 1: Visit cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea, the website of the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA).

Step 2: On the homepage, click the "KCET 2026 Answer Key Objection" link.

Step3: To access the objection form, enter your registration number and other necessary login information.

Step 4: Select the topic, version code, and particular question number that you want to contest.

Step 5: To support your point, include a concise explanation and reliable evidence.

Step 6: Carefully review all the information and submit the objection form online.

Direct link to challenge the answer key

KCET 2026 Answer Key Objection Window: Result details

In the first week of May 2026, KEA will announce the results after reviewing all challenges that have been submitted.