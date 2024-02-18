KCET 2024 Registration: Deadline, Important Dates, and Application Process

Pixabay

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced that the registration process for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2024 will close on February 20, 2024. This examination serves as a crucial gateway for students aspiring to pursue undergraduate courses in various disciplines across Karnataka. For those yet to apply, here's a breakdown of essential details and steps to complete the application process:

Registration Deadline:

The last date to register for KCET 2024 is February 20, 2024.

Important Dates to Remember:

Admit cards for eligible candidates will be available starting April 5, 2024.

The entrance test is scheduled to be held on April 18 and April 19, 2024.

The Kannada language test will take place on April 20, 2024.

Results are expected to be declared on May 20, 2024.

Medical examinations for physically disabled candidates are slated for April 25 and 26, 2024.

Application Procedure:

Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on the "KCET 2024" link prominently displayed on the home page.

Follow the on-screen instructions to register.

Fill out the application form and complete the payment of fees within the stipulated time.

After submission, download and retain a hard copy of the application for future reference.

For additional details and updates regarding KCET 2024, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of KEA.