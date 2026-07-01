Kashmir Valley Schools To Observe Summer Vacation From July 6 To 19 Amid Heatwave |

Srinagar: The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) announced summer vacation for all government and recognised private schools up to the higher secondary level across the Kashmir Valley from July 6 to July 19 in view of the prevailing heatwave conditions.

According to an official order, all schools in the Valley will remain closed during the notified period, and classes will resume after the vacation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The decision comes amid a rise in temperatures across Kashmir over the past several days, with parents and students demanding an early summer break due to the prevailing weather conditions.

Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Sakina Itoo, in a post on X, urged students to stay safe during the vacation by remaining hydrated and taking necessary precautions against the heat.

She also advised students to utilise the break for rest and return to school refreshed after the holidays.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Itoo wrote, "In view of the prevailing weather conditions across the Kashmir Valley, all Government and recognised private schools shall observe Summer Vacation from 6th July to 19th July 2026. Schools will reopen on 20th July 2026."

She added, "The well-being and safety of our students remain our highest priority. I wish all our students, teachers, and school staff a safe, healthy, and refreshing break. I also urge everyone to stay hydrated, take necessary precautions during the heat, and utilise this time for rest, reading, and meaningful family engagement. Wishing you all a happy and safe summer vacation."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the India Meterological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature in Kashmir in June reached up to 35.4°C at Kupwara and 35.2°C in Srinagar City, marking one of the hottest months in over two decades.

Weather experts have advised people to avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during peak afternoon hours, stay adequately hydrated and take necessary precautions against heat-related illnesses, particularly children, elderly people and those with underlying health conditions.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)