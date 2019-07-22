Karnataka UGNEET, UGCET Allotment Result declared here’s how you can check

Karnataka Examination Authority has declared the results second round allotment result for UGCET 2019 and first-round allotment result for UGNEET Ayush 2019. The results are available on the official website the students who have applied for it can check it on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.

The candidate who have been allotted the seats will exercise the allotted seats till 1:00 pm on July 23, 2019. The payment of fees and downloading of admission letter begins today and candidates will be allowed to complete the process by July 24, 2019.

The Last Day for the students to report at the allotted colleges would be July 25, 2019, before 5;30 PM.

Karnataka UGNEET, UGCET Allotment Result: How To Check

Go to the official KEA website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/

Click on the allotment result link.

Enter your CET number.

Submit and view your allotment status.