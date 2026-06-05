Karnataka UGCET 2026 Results Likely On June 6 Or June 8; Over 3.3 Lakh Candidates Await Scores

Karnataka UGCET 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is likely to announce the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) 2026 results on June 6 or June 8, according to media reports.

According to the local media reports, KEA has completed preparations for the declaration of results. However, the final announcement is reportedly dependent on administrative developments related to the formation of the new state government and the allocation of ministerial portfolios.

If the Higher Education Department is assigned to one of the newly sworn-in ministers before the results are released, the minister is expected to formally announce the results. In the absence of a portfolio allocation, KEA officials may proceed with the declaration themselves.

Karnataka UGCET 2026: Exam details

The UGCET examination, held on April 23 and 24, is conducted for admission to engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, and other professional courses offered by colleges across Karnataka.

This year, a total of 3,30,479 candidates appeared for the examination, including 1,44,380 boys and 1,86,099 girls.

Karnataka UGCET 2026: Where to check Karnataka UGCET 2026 results

Once declared, candidates will be able to access their scorecards through the official websites:

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

kea.kar.nic.in

karresults.nic.in

Karnataka UGCET 2026: How to check Karnataka UGCET 2026 result

Candidates can follow these steps to download their scorecards:

Step 1: Visit the official KEA website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the "KCET 2026 Result" or "UGCET 2026 Result" link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the application number and the first four characters of your name

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: The UGCET 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 6: Verify all the details carefully, including marks and rank

Step 7: Download and save the scorecard for future reference

Karnataka UGCET 2026: Details mentioned on the scorecard

The Karnataka UGCET 2026 scorecard is expected to contain important information such as:

• Candidate's name

• Registration number

• Roll number

• Subject-wise marks

• Total score

• Rank secured

• Qualification status

• Category details

• Other admission-related information

Following the announcement of results, KEA will release the counselling schedule and seat allotment details for eligible candidates seeking admission to professional courses across the state.