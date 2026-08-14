Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026: Written Exam Dates Announced For 15,000 Posts; Registration Begins August 18

Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026: The Karnataka School Education Department has announced the written examination dates for the recruitment of 15,000 government school teachers. According to the latest notification, the written examination will be conducted on October 5 and 6, 2026.

ಶಾಲಾ ಶಿಕ್ಷಣ ಇಲಾಖೆಯು ಶಿಕ್ಷಕರ ನೇಮಕಕ್ಕೆ ಶೈಕ್ಷಣಿಕ ಜಿಲ್ಲಾವಾರು ಪ್ರತ್ಯೇಕ ಅಧಿಸೂಚನೆ ಹೊರಡಿಸಿದ್ದು, ಆನ್‌ಲೈನ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಅರ್ಜಿ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಲು ದಿನಾಂಕ 18-08-2026 ರಿಂದ 07-09-2026ರ ವರೆಗೆ ಅವಕಾಶ ನೀಡಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಪಾವತಿಸಿರುವ ಶುಲ್ಕವನ್ನು ಖಚಿತ ಪಡಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳುವ ಕೊನೆಯ ದಿನಾಂಕ 10-09-2026 ಆಗಿರುತ್ತದೆ. ನೇಮಕ ಪ್ರಕ್ರಿಯೆಯ ಲಿಖಿತ… pic.twitter.com/zsubzjDC8I — School Education & Literacy Department Karnataka (@ShalaShikshana) August 13, 2026

The notice has come prior to the commencement of the online application process. Applications can be submitted by the candidates starting from August 18, 2026, while the last date for application is September 7. It has been suggested by the department that the candidates should apply as per the mentioned schedule and take the exam dates into consideration.

The recruitment will be conducted against vacancies available in different educational districts. Candidates will therefore need to check the notification applicable to their educational district before submitting their applications.

Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026: Important dates

Candidates can check the key dates for the recruitment process below:

Online application begins: August 18, 2026

Last date to apply online: September 7, 2026

Last date for confirmation of fee paid: September 10, 2026

Written examination: October 5 and 6, 2026

Application mode: Online

The department has now confirmed the written examination schedule, with the test set to be held over two days.

Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 15,000 teacher posts across Karnataka. Of these, 6,967 vacancies are in the Kalyana Karnataka region, while 8,033 posts fall under the residual parent cadre.

The post-wise vacancy details are as follows:

Graduate Primary Teacher (GPT): 8,500 posts

Kalyana Karnataka: 3,228

Residual parent cadre: 5,272

Assistant Master (AM): 4,500 posts

Kalyana Karnataka: 2,214

Residual parent cadre: 2,286

Primary School Teacher (PST): 900 posts

Kalyana Karnataka: 800

Residual parent cadre: 100

Physical Education Teacher (PET): 600 posts

Kalyana Karnataka: 425

Residual parent cadre: 175

Computer Science Teacher (CST): 500 posts

Kalyana Karnataka: 300

Residual parent cadre: 200

Total: 15,000 posts

The recruitment is being conducted district-wise based on the available vacancies. Candidates should consequently select the appropriate educational district and post while completing the application.

Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026: Steps to apply

The application process will be conducted online. The candidates can use these steps once the application link is activated:

Step 1: Go to the official Karnataka School Education Department recruitment portal.

Step 2: Look for and open the link for Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026.

Step 3: Choose the notice which is relevant to the district of education of the candidate.

Step 4: Register with the required information.

Step 5: Fill the application form with the required information.

Step 6: Upload the required documents, photograph, and other details in the required format.

Step 7: Make the application fee payment using the available online facility.

Step 8: Verify the filled details in the application form.

Step 9: Submit the application form.

The candidates should read the notice relevant to their districts carefully before applying.

Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026: Selection process

Selection procedure will be carried out in accordance with the procedure for the particular post. Written test is one of the crucial steps in the process of selection, which will be conducted on October 5 and 6.

In some cases, depending on the post, applicants will need to undergo other procedures. For example, in case of the Physical Education Teacher posts, applicants will be obliged to satisfy physical standards and pass physical tests. Short-listed candidates for appointment will be subjected to document verification process.