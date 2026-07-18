Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026: Government Approves Filling Of 15,000 Vacant Teaching Posts In Government Schools

Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026: The Karnataka Government has given an approval to recruit 15,000 teachers in the government schools both at primary and secondary levels in the state. The move has come as a great boost to school education as it has taken care of many pending vacancies in the field.

ಶಾಲಾ ಶಿಕ್ಷಣ ಮತ್ತು ಸಾಕ್ಷರತೆ ಇಲಾಖೆಯ ಸರ್ಕಾರಿ ಪ್ರಾಥಮಿಕ ಮತ್ತು ಪ್ರೌಢ ಶಾಲೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಖಾಲಿ ಇರುವ ವಿವಿಧ ವೃಂದದ ಶಿಕ್ಷಕರ ಹುದ್ದೆಗಳ ನೇಮಕಕ್ಕೆ ಅನುಮತಿ ನೀಡಿ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಆದೇಶ ಹೊರಡಿಸಿದೆ. ಕಲ್ಯಾಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಪ್ರದೇಶದ 6,967 ಹುದ್ದೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಮತ್ತು ಉಳಿಕೆ ಮೂಲ ವೃಂದದ 8,033 ಹುದ್ದೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಒಟ್ಟು 15,000 ಶಿಕ್ಷಕ ಹುದ್ದೆಗಳಿಗೆ ನೇಮಕ… pic.twitter.com/HQ8z7cMDhb — School Education & Literacy Department Karnataka (@ShalaShikshana) July 17, 2026

This move has come in accordance with the announcement that was made in the budget for the year 2026-27. The recruitment will be done through the process of direct recruitment in various teaching cadres. As per an order that was issued by the School Education and Literacy department on July 14, 2026, the recruitment drive will take place in both Kalyana Karnataka and Non-Kalyana Karnataka regions.

The recruitment will help in strengthening the teaching staff in the government schools as there were many vacancies in the field.

Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026: Recruitment approved under budget 2026-27 announcement

The approval stems from Clause 115 of the Karnataka Budget Speech for 2026-27, in which the government announced that 15,000 vacant teaching posts in schools and colleges would be filled during the financial year 2026-27.

Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

The recruitment will be carried out across five categories of teaching posts.

Kalyana Karnataka Region (Total: 6,967 Posts)

Graduate Primary Teacher (GPT): 3,228 posts

Assistant Master (AM): 2,214 posts

Primary School Teacher (PST): 800 posts

Physical Education Teacher (PET): 425 posts

Computer Science Teacher (CST): 300 posts

Non-Kalyana Karnataka Region (Total: 8,033 Posts)

Graduate Primary Teacher (GPT): 5,272 posts

Assistant Master (AM): 2,286 posts

Primary School Teacher (PST): 100 posts

Physical Education Teacher (PET): 175 posts

Computer Science Teacher (CST): 200 posts

Together, these account for 15,000 teaching vacancies approved for direct recruitment.

Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Budget announcement: Financial Year 2026-27 (Clause 115)

Finance Department concurrence: June 8, 2026

Government order issued: July 14, 2026

Total vacancies approved: 15,000

The order further mentions that the appointments will be made to vacant posts in government primary and secondary schools across Karnataka. It has also been issued after receiving financial concurrence from the Finance Department, paving the way for the recruitment process to move forward.

Detailed recruitment notifications, including eligibility criteria, reservation, application dates and the selection process, are expected to be released separately by the School Education Department. Candidates interested in applying should keep an eye on official announcements for further updates.