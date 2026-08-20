Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026: 900 General Kannada Teacher Posts Announced At schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in; Check Details Here

Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026: The Karnataka Department of School Education has announced recruitment for 900 General Kannada Teacher posts in government primary schools across the state. The recruitment is for teaching Classes 1 to 5, with separate notifications issued for different educational districts.

ಶಾಲಾ ಶಿಕ್ಷಣ ಇಲಾಖೆಯು ಪ್ರಾಥಮಿಕ ಶಾಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ (1 ರಿಂದ 5 ನೇ ತರಗತಿಗೆ) ಬೋಧನೆ ಮಾಡಲು 900 ಸಾಮಾನ್ಯ ಕನ್ನಡ ಶಿಕ್ಷಕರ ನೇಮಕಕ್ಕೆ ಶೈಕ್ಷಣಿಕ ಜಿಲ್ಲಾವಾರು ಪ್ರತ್ಯೇಕ ಅಧಿಸೂಚನೆ ಹೊರಡಿಸಿದೆ. ಪಿಯುಸಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕನಿಷ್ಠ ಶೇ.50 ಅಂಕಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ಎಲಿಮೆಂಟರಿ ಶಿಕ್ಷಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಎರಡು ವರ್ಷದ ಡಿಪ್ಲೋಮಾ ಅಥವಾ ಪಿಯುಸಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕನಿಷ್ಠ ಶೇ.50 ಅಂಕಗಳು ಮತ್ತು… pic.twitter.com/CX17RJLyyd — School Education & Literacy Department Karnataka (@ShalaShikshana) August 20, 2026

Candidates who meet the prescribed academic qualifications and have cleared the required Teacher Eligibility Test can apply for the posts through the official department website.

The recruitment notification and online application facility are available at schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in/cacell.

Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026: Date and time

The department has issued separate notifications for the educational districts. Candidates must refer to the district notice for the start date of the application form, last date, and timings of applications in regard to the recruitment process of the respective district.

The notification shall be taken as the ultimate guide regarding all dates, last dates, and other details of the application process.

Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026: Eligibility requirements

Candidates need to fulfil the academic and eligibility criteria as mentioned by the Department of School Education. The eligibility criteria are as follows:

Pass in PUC with minimum 50% marks and a 2-year diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.).

Pass in PUC with minimum 50% marks and a 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.).

Pass in PUC with minimum 50% marks and a 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education).

Also, candidates must have passed the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) or Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), which is conducted by the state or central government.

Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026: How to apply for recruitment

The eligible candidates can apply for the job as per the process stated below:

Step 1: Candidates should visit the official website of the Department of School Education, Karnataka, at schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Candidates must visit the CACELL page or the recruitment page at schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in/cacell.

Step 3: Candidates are supposed to visit the notification regarding recruitment of General Kannada Teachers 2026 in their respective educational districts.

Step 4: Go through the respective district-wise notification and eligibility criteria carefully.

Step 5: Candidates must click on the link of online application and enter all their relevant information.

Step 6: All the required documents and certificates must be uploaded in the prescribed format wherever applicable.

Step 7: Candidates must submit the application form after carefully checking the entered details.

Step 8: The application form must be submitted by the candidates within the deadline specified in the respective district notification.

Step 9: Candidates are advised to download or take a printout of the submitted application form for future reference.

Candidates are advised to make sure that all the details provided in the application form are in accordance with the certificates/documents.