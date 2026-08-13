Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026: 15,000 Vacancies Announced At schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in; Apply From August 18

Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026: The Karnataka School Education Department is set to begin the recruitment process for 15,000 teacher posts across the state. The online application window will open on August 18, 2026, and eligible candidates will be able to apply until September 7.

The application process will be conducted online, with candidates required to apply according to the vacancies available in their respective educational districts. The last date to pay the application fee is September 10, 2026.

Karnataka School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa announced the recruitment and said the government had initiated the process after delays linked to issues including internal reservation and court orders.

“As I promised earlier, we have initiated the recruitment of 15,000 teachers,” Bangarappa said in a social media post. He added that separate notifications would be issued and recruitment would be conducted based on vacancies in individual educational districts.

Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Candidates should keep the following dates in mind:

Application begins: August 18, 2026

Last date to submit application: September 7, 2026

Last date to pay application fee: September 10, 2026

Exam date: To be announced

Mode of application: Online

The department has not yet announced the date of the recruitment examination.

Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

The 15,000 posts have been divided between the Kalyana Karnataka region and the residual parent cadre. There are 6,967 vacancies in Kalyana Karnataka and 8,033 in the residual parent cadre.

The post-wise breakup is as follows:

Graduate Primary Teacher (GPT): 8,500 posts

Kalyana Karnataka: 3,228

Residual parent cadre: 5,272

Assistant Master (AM): 4,500 posts

Kalyana Karnataka: 2,214

Residual parent cadre: 2,286

Primary School Teacher (PST): 900 posts

Kalyana Karnataka: 800

Residual parent cadre: 100

Physical Education Teacher (PET): 600 posts

Kalyana Karnataka: 425

Residual parent cadre: 175

Computer Science Teacher (CST): 500 posts

Kalyana Karnataka: 300

Residual parent cadre: 200

Total: 15,000 posts.

Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026: Steps To Apply

Applicants will have to make the application online. The general application procedure is likely to consist of the following steps:

Step 1: Go to the official Karnataka School Education Department recruitment website.

Step 2: Click on the link related to Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026.

Step 3: Choose the notice relevant to the district of education of the applicant.

Step 4: Register by entering all the necessary information.

Step 5: Attach all necessary documents, photos, etc., as per the specified format.

Step 6: Make the payment of the application fees online.

Step 7: Verify the application form prior to submission.

Step 8: Submit the application form and take a printout of the confirmation page.

The candidates should make the application only after seeing the notice relevant to their educational district.

Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026: Selection Process

The selection process will be conducted in multiple stages, depending on the post. The key stages are:

Computer-based test (CBT): Candidates will have to appear for the written examination.

Post-specific assessment: Additional stages may apply to certain posts, wherever prescribed.

Physical efficiency/standard test: Candidates applying for physical education teacher posts may have to clear the applicable physical requirements.

Document verification: Candidates shortlisted for appointment will have to produce their original documents for verification.

The department has advised candidates to carefully check the detailed notification for post-wise eligibility, educational qualifications, reservation provisions and other recruitment conditions before applying.

The minister has also directed officials to ensure that the recruitment process is conducted transparently and without confusion. Since the recruitment is being organised according to educational district-wise requirements, candidates should select their district and post carefully while filling out the application form.