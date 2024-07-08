Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam Results 2024 To Be Released Shortly; Check Details Here!

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam Results 2024 | Representative Image

The Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results 2024 are anticipated to be released soon by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB). Candidates who took the exam and wish to view their results can visit the official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in when the results are made public. Candidates need to enter their registration numbers and dates of birth in order to check the Karnataka SSLC results.

The Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 took place from June 14–21, 2024. Exams 1, 2, and 3 are the three exams that the board has instituted annually under the new system. As such, the new designation for the supplemental exam is Exam 2.

The objection period was open until June 22nd, and the answer key for SSLC Exam 2 was made available on June 21. In May, the results of the first Karnataka SSLC exam were released. At 73.40 percent, it was the lowest pass rate in four years.

Read Also Bombay HC Allows Boy Suffering From Internet Gaming Disorder To Appear For Improvement Exams

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Students need to enter their login details, such as registration and roll numbers, in order to check their results. Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result and keep the physical copy safe for future use. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

It is also recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their results or if they have any questions about them.