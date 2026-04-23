Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 Records Historic High: Overall Pass Percentage Peaks At 94.10%

Karnataka SSLC Results 2026: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has officially declared the SSLC (Class 10) Examination 2026 results. The results were released on the official result portal, bringing an end to the long wait of students across the state.

This year, the board achieved an impressive overall pass rate of 94.1%. Girls outperformed boys in the results, with a pass rate of 96.18%, while 91.94% of boys passed the exam. In terms of top performers, Roopa Patil, Jahnavi, and Utsav have shared first place in the state, a remarkable accomplishment.

Karnataka SSLC Results 2026: Overall Pass Percentage 2026

As per the official announcement by KSEAB, the overall pass percentage for SSLC 2026 is as follows:

Overall pass percentage: 94.1%.

Girls’ pass percentage: 96.18%

Boys’ pass percentage: 91.94%

State toppers: Roopa Patil, Jahnavi, and Utsav (secured first rank).

This is the first time the state has recorded such a high success rate, which shows that all students did well.

Karnataka SSLC Results 2026: Website to check the Karnataka SSLC Result 2026

Candidates can check out the websites to check the Karnataka SSLC Result 2026:

karresults.nic.in

kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka SSLC Results 2026: How To Check Results

Students can check their results by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website at karresults. nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link SSLC Examination Result 2026

Step 3: Enter your registration number and other required details

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: Your SSLC 2026 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

Karnataka SSLC Results 2026: Details Mentioned in SSLC Marksheet

The online marksheet includes:

Student Name

Registration Number

School Name

Subject-wise Marks

Total Marks

Grade/Percentage

Result Status (Pass/Fail)