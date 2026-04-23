Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 To Be Announced Today At 12 PM; Over 9 Lakh Students Await KSEAB Class 10 Scores At karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC Result 2026: The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) results for 2026 will be announced by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board today, April 23, at noon. By going to the official websites karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Students who took the KSEAB class 10th exam between March 18 and April 2 can view their SSLC results Karnataka 2026 online. They must enter their registration number and birthdate on the login tab in order to download their Karnataka SSLC marks card.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2026: Website to check the result

Students can download their KSEAB SSLC marks card at these official websites

karresults.nic.in

kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka SSLC Result 2026: Website to check the result online

By following these instructions, students can download the Karnataka 10th grade results for 2026:

Step 1: Visit karresults.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select SSLC Result 2026.

Step 3: Type in your birthdate and registration number.

Step 4: Press the submit button.

Step 5: The Karnataka SSLC marks card will show up on the screen.

Step 6: Save it after downloading it.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2026: Steps to check the result via SMS

Other Ways to Check Karnataka SSLC Result 2026

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type the message in the format: KSEEB10

Step 3: Send it to 56263

Step 4: Wait for the reply message from the board

Step 5: Your Karnataka SSLC result will be received via SMS on your phone

Karnataka SSLC Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

See the instructions for downloading the Karnataka SSLC marks card from DigiLocker:

Step 1: Candidates can access the digilocker official website, Digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Select "Sign up." Enter your name, birthdate, email address, mobile number, and Aadhar number.

Step 3: Make a security pin with six digits and submit it.

Step 4: Decide on a password and username.

Step 5: From the "education" menu, select the Karnataka board.

Step 6: Select Karnataka's SSLC exam results for 2026.

Step 7: Use your Aadhar card to log in.

Step 8: The screen will show the Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 mark sheet.

By following the formal procedure and paying a charge, you can get a duplicate copy of your marksheet from your school or the Karnataka board if you misplace it.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2026: Details mentioned on marksheet

The Karnataka SSLC Class 10 result is expected to include several key details such as the student’s name, roll number, and registration number. It will also mention the name of the examination and the board conducting it, along with subject-wise details. Students will be able to see the grades they have obtained in each subject, their total marks, and the final result status, indicating whether they have passed or failed.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2026: A total of 9,02,889 pupils registered for the SSLC exams this year, comprising 27,189 private applicants, 62,845 repeaters, and 8,12,855 new candidates. After passing the Pre-University (PUC) exams, Karnataka SSLC began on March 18. In Karnataka, 16,13,252 students registered for board exams at both the SSLC and PUC levels.