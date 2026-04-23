Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 Declared At karresults.nic.in; Direct Link Here

Karnataka SSLC Result 2026: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has published the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) results for 2026. by visiting the official websites kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.

Students can access their SSLC results Karnataka 2026 online if they took the KSEAB class 10th test between March 18 and April 2. To download their Karnataka SSLC marks card, they must provide their birthdate and registration number on the login button.

Direct link to check the result

:loudspeaker: Karnataka Board Class 10 Marksheet 2026 Now Available!

Students can now access their marksheets on DigiLocker.



Login and download your document today: https://t.co/t96FG059MG



Congratulations and best wishes to all students!#KarnatakaBoard #SSLCResults #Marksheet2026… pic.twitter.com/hrrlVwc4LG — DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) April 23, 2026

Karnataka SSLC Result 2026: Website to check the result

Students can download their KSEAB SSLC marks card at these official websites

karresults.nic.in

kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka SSLC Result 2026: Steps to check the result via SMS

Other Ways to Check Karnataka SSLC Result 2026

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type the message in the format: KSEEB10

Step 3: Send it to 56263

Step 4: Wait for the reply message from the board

Step 5: Your Karnataka SSLC result will be received via SMS on your phone

Karnataka SSLC Result 2026: Website to check the result online

By following these instructions, students can download the Karnataka 10th grade results for 2026:

Step 1: Go to the official website, karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Choose SSLC Result 2026.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click the submit button.

Step 5: The screen will display the Karnataka SSLC marks card.

Step 6: After downloading it, save it.

Direct link to check the result

Karnataka SSLC Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Step 1: Applicants can visit Digilocker.gov.in, the official Digilocker website.

Step 2: Click "Sign up." Enter your name, birthdate, Aadhar number, email address, and mobile number.

Step 3: Create a six-digit security pin and send it in.

Step 4: Choose a username and password.

Step 5: Choose the Karnataka board from the "education" tab.

Step 6: Choose the 2026 SSLC exam results for Karnataka.

Step 7: Log in with your Aadhar card.

Step 8: The Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 mark sheet will appear on the screen.

By following the formal procedure and paying a charge, you can get a duplicate copy of your marksheet from your school or the Karnataka board if you misplace it.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2026: Details mentioned on marksheet

The student's name, roll number, and registration number are among the important facts that are anticipated to be included in the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 result. Along with subject-specific information, it will also include the name of the test and the board administering it. Pupils will be able to view their final result status, which will show whether they passed or failed, as well as their grades in each subject.