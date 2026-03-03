Karnataka SSLC Hall Ticket 2026 Released At kseeb.karnataka.gov.in; Exams From March 18

Karnataka SSLC Hall Ticket 2026: The Karnataka class 10th board exam hall ticket for 2026 has been made available by the Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board. The Karnataka 10th Hall Ticket 2026 must be downloaded by school administrators using the board website's school login section. Students must pick up their 2026 Karnataka board SSLC hall pass from their individual schools.

Karnataka SSLC Hall Ticket 2026: Exam dates

The dates of the Karnataka SSLC exams in 2026 are March 18–April 2.

Karnataka SSLC Hall Ticket 2026: Steps to download admit card

The procedures listed below will allow school administrators to download the Karnataka Board 10th hall ticket:

Step 1: Go to kseeb.karnataka.gov.in, the official website of KSEAB.

Step 2: On the website, select the "School administration" tab.

Step 3: The homepage will display the Karnataka SSLC admission card for 2026.

Step 4: Schools need to input their password and login ID.

Step 5: Every student's KSEAB SSLC admit card 2026 will be displayed on the school's screen.

Direct link to download the hall ticket

Note: Schools will provide students with their hall passes directly. For the Karnataka SSLC admit card 2026 to be physically collected, they can get in touch with the school administration.

Karnataka SSLC Hall Ticket 2026: Important instruction

Students must have their Karnataka Board SSLC admit card 2026 with them on all exam days. Without the Karnataka SSLC admit card 2026, no student will be allowed inside the exam room.

Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Exam 1 Schedule 2026

Exam Dates: March 18 to April 2, 2026

Total Exam Days: 7

Session: Morning session

Exam Timing: 10:15 AM to 1:30 PM (15-minute reading time included)

Reporting Time: 9:45 AM to 10:00 AM

March 18, 2026: First Language (Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, Sanskrit, etc.)

March 23, 2026: Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology), Political Science, Hindustani Music, Karnataka/Carnatic Music

March 25, 2026: Second Language (English, Kannada)

March 28, 2026: Mathematics and Sociology

March 30, 2026: Third Language (Hindi, Kannada, English, Persian, Arabic, Sanskrit, Urdu, Tulu, Konkani) and NSQF subjects (IT, Retail, Automobile, Beauty & Wellness, Apparel, Electronics, Healthcare, Home Science)

April 1, 2026: Vocational subjects such as Electronics/Mechanical/Electrical Engineering, Engineering Graphics-2, Economics, Retail, Automobile, Beauty & Wellness, IT, Healthcare, Home Science (some papers end at 12:30 PM)

April 2, 2026: Social Science