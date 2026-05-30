Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Result 2026 OUT At karresults.nic.in; Direct Link Here

The Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Result 2026 was released today by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board. Through the official result portals, candidates who took the supplemental exam can now view their provisional mark cards. For pupils hoping to raise their Class 10 performance and gain admittance for the next school year, the announcement is a significant step.

Steps to check the result

1. Go to the KSEAB website or the official Karnataka results portal.

2. Select the link for the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Result 2026.

3. Type in your Register Number or Registration.

4. If necessary, enter your date of birth.

5. To see your outcome, click Submit.

6. Download the temporary scorecard and store it.