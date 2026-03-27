Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Students Demand Extra Prep Day For Social Science Exam After March 31 Reschedule

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Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Exam: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) yesterday released an official notification stating that the SSLC Third Language Exam Date 2026, previously scheduled for March 30, has been moved to March 31, 2026.

Owing to this, Students appearing for the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 examinations have raised concerns over the revised exam schedule, which has reduced their preparation time for a major subject. While this adjustment accommodated a holiday, it has created a challenge for students, leaving them with only one full day to prepare for the Social Science exam, which is scheduled for April 2.

According to the students, social science is a vast subject with a syllabus of over 33 lessons covering history, geography, and civics, and it is regarded as one of the most comprehensive subjects in the curriculum. With limited time available, students feel the gap is insufficient for effective revision.

According to the Indian Express, students have collectively requested an additional holiday between March 31 and April 2 to allow adequate preparation time.

Education officials have acknowledged receiving student representations in some districts as per the Indian Express Report. However, no official decision on future schedule changes has been announced as of yet.

What Did The Official Notification Say

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board confirmed the revision in the SSLC Time Table 2026 through an official notification. The change was made following a revised state government announcement regarding the Mahaveer Jayanti holiday, which was shifted from March 31 to March 30.

As a result, the third language exams—including Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, and Tulu—will now be conducted on March 31, 2026.