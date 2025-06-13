Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025 Declared At karresults.nic.in; Direct Link Here

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the SSLC or Class 10 exam 2 results 2025. Students can view their results online at the official website, karresults.nic.in.
KSEAB announced that 87,330 students passed the 2025 exam-2.
Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025: websites to check the results
kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
Direct Link to check the result
Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025: Steps to check the results
Step 1: Go to kseab.karnataka.gov.in, the official website.
Step 2: To access the KSEAB 10th SSLC Exam 2 Results 2025, click on the link on the main page.
Step 3: To log in and submit, enter your login credentials.
Step 4: Check the outcome that appears on the screen.
Step 5: Download the results and save a hard copy for your records.
Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025: Exam details
The SSLC test 2 started on May 26 and ended on June 2, 2025. The second Class 10 test began with a first-language paper and concluded with ANSI 'C' programming, economics, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, and electronics engineering components. The exam was administered in a single shift from 10 a.m. to 1.15 p.m.