 Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025 Declared At karresults.nic.in; Direct Link Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKarnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025 Declared At karresults.nic.in; Direct Link Here

Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025 Declared At karresults.nic.in; Direct Link Here

KSEAB has declared the Karnataka SSLC or Class 10 Exam 2 Result 2025. Students can check their results at karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in using their login credentials.

SimpleUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 01:31 PM IST
article-image

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the SSLC or Class 10 exam 2 results 2025. Students can view their results online at the official website, karresults.nic.in.

KSEAB announced that 87,330 students passed the 2025 exam-2.

Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025: websites to check the results

karresults.nic.in

FPJ Shorts
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)
Rajasthan Sizzles With 49.4 Degrees Celsius In Sriganganagar
Rajasthan Sizzles With 49.4 Degrees Celsius In Sriganganagar

kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Direct Link to check the result

Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025: Steps to check the results

Step 1: Go to kseab.karnataka.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: To access the KSEAB 10th SSLC Exam 2 Results 2025, click on the link on the main page.

Step 3: To log in and submit, enter your login credentials.

Step 4: Check the outcome that appears on the screen.

Step 5: Download the results and save a hard copy for your records.

Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025: Exam details

The SSLC test 2 started on May 26 and ended on June 2, 2025. The second Class 10 test began with a first-language paper and concluded with ANSI 'C' programming, economics, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, and electronics engineering components. The exam was administered in a single shift from 10 a.m. to 1.15 p.m.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Schools To Reopen On June 16 With ‘School Welcome Festival’; CM Devendra Fadnavis,...

Maharashtra Schools To Reopen On June 16 With ‘School Welcome Festival’; CM Devendra Fadnavis,...

Mumbai University Begins 2025-26 Admissions For Distance & Online Courses, Launches Fully Online MA...

Mumbai University Begins 2025-26 Admissions For Distance & Online Courses, Launches Fully Online MA...

Mumbai News: BMC Conducts Brainstorming Session To Plan Student-Centric Academic Year 2025-26

Mumbai News: BMC Conducts Brainstorming Session To Plan Student-Centric Academic Year 2025-26

Maharashtra To Launch India's First International Education City In Navi Mumbai; LOIs To 5 Top...

Maharashtra To Launch India's First International Education City In Navi Mumbai; LOIs To 5 Top...

MAH-BA/BSc.BEd CET 2025 Application Deadline Extended To June 23 After Low Completion Rate

MAH-BA/BSc.BEd CET 2025 Application Deadline Extended To June 23 After Low Completion Rate