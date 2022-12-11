Karnataka: Road accident claims lives of three engineering students

Pixabay

Bengaluru: Three engineering students died while another got severely injured when a car in which they were travelling collided head on with a truck in Shivamoga in Karnataka in the wee hours on Sunday.



The incident occurred at 5 a.m. when the car, while overtaking another vehicle, collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction near Kallapura.



The car occupants in the age-group of 20-21 were on their way back to Davangere from Shivamoga. The deceased were identified as Karthik, Vivek and Mohan. The critically injured, Rudresh, is undergoing treatment at a hospital.



A case has been registered and investigation is on.