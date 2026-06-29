Karnataka Plans To Introduce Robotics And Coding In Government Schools Under STEAM Education

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The Karnataka Government intends to include robotics and coding lessons in government schools as a part of their new educational program named STEAM. The aim is to make students ready for the future filled with technological advances.

It is planned that this innovative approach will provide students with practical skills and help them develop the ability to think critically and creatively since childhood.

According to a report by The Times of India, the Department of School Education and Literacy considers it beneficial to expose children to science and technology during the school years due to changes in career opportunities and labour market requirements.

Focus on practical learning

As opposed to traditional classroom teaching that depends greatly on memorisation, the planned STEAM program will focus on experiential learning. Coding and robotics will be taught through activities that would motivate learners to relate what they have learned to real-world contexts.

According to government officials, the aim of the plan is to enable the children develop logical reasoning and analytical skills by being confident enough to solve any technological challenges. It is also hoped that this program will motivate the learners to venture into innovation and make appropriate career choices in future.

Preparing students for future careers

For the government, the initiative is part of the effort to bring school education closer to what is now more valued in colleges and universities and in the current job market.

Through the integration of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, STEAM seeks to establish an equilibrium learning system whereby the students are taught both the concepts and ways of applying them innovatively.

According to the educationists, early introduction of the mentioned subjects will foster curiosity and experimentation in students.

Government schools to match trends

The plan is being lauded by teachers, who believe that it will help reduce the divide between government schools and privately run educational institutes. According to a headmaster of a government school quoted in the report, several private institutes have already included STEM education from Class 6 due to changes in industry requirements.

"Many private schools have introduced STEM subjects right from Class 6 considering the demand they have in the global job market. So, this is an encouraging move geared towards preparing our students," the headmaster said.

The headmaster added that extending similar opportunities to government school students would help ensure they are not left behind as technology becomes an increasingly important part of education and employment.

Shift towards skill-based education

The proposed STEAM programme is also expected to move classroom learning beyond textbooks by encouraging students to collaborate, experiment and think independently.

Officials believe this approach will help develop skills such as communication, teamwork, creativity and problem-solving, qualities that are becoming just as important as academic performance in higher education and professional careers.

While the government is yet to announce a timeline for rolling out the programme, the proposal signals Karnataka's intention to modernise government school education and equip students with skills that will remain relevant in an increasingly technology-driven world.