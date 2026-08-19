Karnataka PGCET Result 2026 Declared At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; What’s Next For Candidates?

Karnataka PGCET Result 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the Karnataka PGCET Result 2026 for candidates who appeared for the postgraduate entrance examination for MBA, MCA and M.Tech programmes. The result link is now available online, allowing candidates to check their scores and ranks using their PGCET number and date of birth.

The Karnataka PGCET is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission to postgraduate programmes offered by participating institutions across Karnataka. Candidates who qualify in the examination can now proceed to the next stage of the admission process, which includes counselling and seat allotment.

Direct Link To Check Result

Karnataka PGCET Result 2026: How To Check Scorecard

Eligible candidates can access their Karnataka PGCET 2026 scorecards through the official KEA website. Candidates will require their PGCET number and date of birth to log in and check their results.

Here are the steps to check the Karnataka PGCET Result 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official KEA website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Open the Karnataka PGCET 2026 section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the Karnataka PGCET 2026 result link.

Step 4: Enter your PGCET number and date of birth.

Step 5: Click on the 'Submit' button.

Step 6: The Karnataka PGCET 2026 result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Check all the details mentioned on the scorecard.

Step 8: Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

Step 9: Take a printout of the result for use during the admission process.

Candidates who face difficulty while accessing their results or logging into the portal can contact the Karnataka Examinations Authority for assistance.

Details Mentioned on Karnataka PGCET Scorecard 2026

The Karnataka PGCET 2026 scorecard contains important details about the candidate's performance in the examination. Candidates should carefully verify the information after downloading their results.

The scorecard includes:

Candidate's name

PGCET number

Candidate type

PGCET rank

PGCET score

Subjects

In case of any discrepancy in the details mentioned on the scorecard, candidates should contact the examination authority at the earliest.

What's next after the Karnataka PGCET Result 2026?

Following the declaration of the Karnataka PGCET result, KEA will conduct the counselling and seat allotment process for eligible candidates. Admission will depend on factors such as the programme selected, course-wise rank, marks secured in the examination, choices entered during counselling and availability of seats.

Candidates shortlisted for admission will have to participate in the counselling process and complete the required formalities. Candidates who are allotted seats will also have to report to their respective institutions with the required documents to confirm their admission.

The Karnataka PGCET is conducted for admission to postgraduate programmes including Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Computer Applications (MCA) and Master of Technology (MTech).

With the Karnataka PGCET Result 2026 now declared, candidates can begin preparing for the upcoming counselling and seat allotment process.