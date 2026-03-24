Karnataka PGCET 2026 Registration Window Live At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: Check Important Documents And Application Steps Here

Karnataka PGCET 2026 Registration Window: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially commenced the application process for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2026 on the official website.

Interested candidates can apply online at the official portal, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea . The last date to apply for the applications is April 8, 2026, up to 11.59 PM.

KEA is offering admissions into various PG programs such as MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, and MArch, offered by colleges and universities across Karnataka. Karnataka and non-Karnataka candidates are eligible to apply for the entrance test, making it accessible to a wider pool of aspirants.

In case of any issues, candidates can reach out at 080-23460460 or help@keauthority-ka[at]nic[dot]in.

Karnataka PGCET 2026 Registration Window: Important Certificates

Before applying for the Karnataka PGCET 2026 Registration, candidates should be ready with the following certificates:

SSLC / 10th Marks Card (Register Number and Date of Birth)

12th / 2nd PUC Marks Card (for previous year students)

Reservation Certificates (to enter RD Number/caste details such as Category, Income, Hyderabad-Karnataka (HK), if applicable)

Details of the study in Karnataka

Degree Marks Card

Degree Completion Certificate

Latest passport-size photograph in .jpg format (maximum 50 KB)

Signature in .jpg format (maximum 50 KB)

Left-hand thumb impression in .jpg format (maximum 50 KB)

Karnataka PGCET 2026 Registration Window: How To Apply

Candidates can follow the steps below to register for the Karnataka PGCET 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Karnataka PGCET Registration 2026” link.

Step 3: Add your basic details to create login credentials.

Step 4: Log in to the dashboard and fill out the Karnataka PGCET 2026 application form.

Step 5: Add the important documents in a prescribed format and size.

Step 6: Pay the Karnataka PGCET application fee online.

Step 7: Submit the form, download it, and save it for your future use.

Direct Application Link Here

Karnataka PGCET 2026 Registration Window: Application Fees

General / OBC: ₹700

SC / ST / PwD: ₹500

Mode of Payment: Online

Karnataka PGCET 2026 Registration Window: Forgot Application Number

Step 1 - Visit the “Forgot Application Number” section on the official portal

Step 2 -Enter your Full Name (as registered)

Step 3 - Enter your Registered Email Address

Step 4 - Enter your 10-digit Mobile Number

Step 5 - Enter your Date of Birth (MM/DD/YYYY format)

Step 6 -Choose OTP Delivery Method (Email / SMS / WhatsApp)

Step 7 - Enter the Captcha code

Step 8 - Click on “Send OTP”

Karnataka PGCET 2026 Registration Window: Steps to Retrieve Application Number

Step 1 – Fill in all required details and click “Send OTP."

Step 2 – Enter the 6-digit OTP received on your registered contact

Step 3 – Your application number will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should note that the OTP is valid for 5 minutes only, and they should not share the OTP with anyone. Candidates should also note down the application number for future use