Karnataka PGCET 2026 MBA And MCA Exams Postponed To June 14 After UPSC Clash

Karnataka PGCET 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially revised the schedule for the Karnataka PGCET 2026 examination. The change mainly affects the MBA and MCA entrance exams, while the MTech and DCET schedules remain unchanged.

The Karnataka PGCET MBA exam, which was earlier scheduled for May 24, 2026, has now been postponed to June 14, 2026. KEA announced the revised date through its official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

According to KEA, the decision was taken after several candidates highlighted a clash with the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination, which is also scheduled on May 24. Many aspirants had applied for both exams and requested a reschedule to avoid overlap.

The revised schedule is expected to provide candidates additional preparation time and reduce exam-day conflict.

Karnataka PGCET 2026: No Change for MTech and DCET Exams

KEA has clarified that there is no change in the Karnataka PGCET MTech exam date, which will be conducted as per the original schedule on May 23, 2026.

Along with the MTech examination, the Karnataka DCET 2026 exam will also be conducted on May 23, 2026, as previously planned.

The authority also confirmed that the MTech hall tickets will be released soon on the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/pgcet2026. The admit card for the MBA/MCA exam will be issued later, typically 7–10 days before the examination date.

Karnataka PGCET 2026: Reason Behind the Date Change

KEA stated that the primary reason for rescheduling the MBA/MCA exam is the clash with the UPSC CSE Prelims. The authority acknowledged repeated requests from candidates and hinted earlier that a revision was under consideration before making the official announcement.

Karnataka PGCET 2026: Official Statement from KEA

KEA Executive Director H. Prasanna IAS issued an official clarification in Kannada regarding the change. The statement translated into English reads: “The MBA and MCA entrance examinations, which were scheduled to be held on May 24, have been postponed to June 14. This change has been made due to the UPSC examination being held on May 24. As previously announced, the MTech/ME and DCET-2026 examinations will be conducted on May 23".

Karnataka PGCET 2026: Admit Card Update

Candidates appearing for the Karnataka PGCET 2026 MTech exam are advised to regularly check the official KEA portal for hall ticket updates. The MBA/MCA admit card will be released separately closer to the revised exam date.