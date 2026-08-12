Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Option Entry Closes Tomorrow 

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will conclude the Round 1 option entry process for Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2026 tomorrow. Candidates who have completed the registration and document verification process can now select their preferred colleges and courses for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes.

Candidates should complete the option entry process by the deadline and carefully prioritise their preferred colleges and courses based on the available seat matrix.

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2026: Important Dates

Candidates can check the key dates for the Round 1 counselling process below:

Last date for Round 1 option entry: August 13, 2026

Provisional Round 1 seat allotment result: August 19, 2026

Final seat allotment result: To be announced by KEA

Fee payment and admission confirmation: To be completed within the schedule notified by KEA after seat allotment

Reporting to the allotted college: As per the deadline notified by KEA after seat allotment

KEA has advised candidates to follow the prescribed schedule and complete each stage within the specified deadline. The authority has published the UGNEET 2026 seat-allotment schedule along with the medical and dental seat matrix on its official website.

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2026: How to Complete Karnataka NEET UG Option Entry 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to submit their college and course preferences:

Step 1: Go to the official KEA website, keaonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Access the UG NEET 2026 section.

Step 3: Log in to the candidate portal with the required credentials.

Step 4: Click the Option Entry link.

Step 5: Choose your preferred MBBS and BDS colleges and courses.

Step 6: Arrange the chosen options in order of preference.

Step 7: Carefully consider all of your options.

Step 8: Submit and lock your options before the deadline.

Candidates are advised to enter as many suitable preferences as possible, taking into account their eligibility, NEET UG rank, category, and seat availability.

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2026: What Candidates Should Remember

Candidates should be aware that the options entered during the seat allotment process will be considered. As a result, candidates should carefully consider their options based on the courses and colleges they want to attend.

Candidates should also check the official KEA portal on a regular basis for updates on the provisional and final allotment, fee payment, and reporting schedules.

The provisional Round 1 seat allotment results are scheduled for August 19, 2026. KEA will issue additional admission instructions in conjunction with the allotment results.

Candidates can access the most recent UGCET/UGNEET 2026 admission updates, option entry links, and seat matrix on the official KEA website.