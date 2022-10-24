Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration process ends tomorrow; here's how to apply |

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is going to end the Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2022 registration on Tuesday, October 25. Candidates can register for the same on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in. The NEET UG 2022 application process was initially scheduled to be end on October 23, but the deadline was pushed to October 25.

Candidates can register for NEET UG 2022 using password and login ID at kea.kar.nic.in by October 25, 5:30 pm, as stated by an official notification from the KEA.

Here's how to apply for Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022:

Go to the KEA official website- kea.kar.nic.in. Select the NEET UG 2022 application process link. Key in the required details and upload required documents. Pay the application fees and select submit Download NEET UG 2022 submitted applications and get a hard copy for further use.

Candidates must upload the KEA NEET UG application printout, NEET UG 2022 verification slip, a valid identity card, and all other required original documents.