Karnataka KSET 2026 Registration Begins For Assistant Professor Eligibility Test At kearecruitment.karnataka.gov.in; Exam On October 11

Karnataka KSET 2026 Registration: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the online registration process for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2026, conducted for candidates seeking eligibility for appointment as Assistant Professors in universities and higher educational institutions across Karnataka.

The registration window opened on August 10, 2026, and eligible candidates can submit their applications online until September 5. The application fee can be paid until September 6.

The KSET 2026 examination will be conducted on October 11, 2026, in offline OMR mode. This year's test will be held for 37 subjects.

Direct link to read the official notice

Direct link to apply

Karnataka KSET 2026 Registration: Important Details

Candidates should keep the following dates in mind:

Registration begins: August 10, 2026

Last date to submit application: September 5, 2026

Last date to pay application fee: September 6, 2026

Hall ticket release: October 1, 2026

KSET 2026 exam: October 11, 2026

Exam timing: 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Exam mode: Offline, OMR-based

Number of subjects: 37

KEA has advised candidates not to wait until the final day to complete registration, particularly because the authority will not be responsible for problems faced while applying at the last minute.

Karnataka KSET 2026 Registration: Who can apply?

Candidates applying for KSET 2026 must have a Master's degree or an equivalent qualification from a UGC-recognised university or institution.

The eligibility requirements are:

Candidates belonging to the General category must have secured at least 55% marks in their Master's degree or equivalent examination, without rounding off.

Candidates belonging to SC-A, SC-B, SC-C, ST, OBC categories, PwD and Third Gender must have secured at least 50% marks.

Candidates who are currently pursuing their postgraduate degree in the final or second year can also apply provisionally.

Such candidates must complete their postgraduate qualification within the prescribed period and submit the required marksheets to obtain the KSET eligibility certificate.

Candidates should generally appear for KSET in the subject of their postgraduate degree.

Candidates with more than one postgraduate degree can appear for KSET in only one subject.

There is no upper age limit for appearing in KSET 2026.

Candidates who have already qualified in KSET in a particular subject cannot appear again in the same subject.

Candidates from outside Karnataka can apply under the General category if they satisfy the prescribed academic eligibility. There is no reservation for out-of-state candidates.

Karnataka KSET 2026 Registration: Application Fee

The examination fee has been fixed according to the candidate's category.

General/II-A/II-B/III-A/III-B and candidates from other states: ₹750

SC-A/SC-B/SC-C/ST/PwD: ₹500

Fee payment mode: Online only

Last date for fee payment: September 6, 2026

KEA has stated that the examination fee, once paid, will not be refunded under any circumstances.

Candidates claiming reservation must enter details of their valid category certificate, including the required Revenue Department (RD) number wherever applicable.

Karnataka KSET 2026 Registration: Steps to apply

Eligible candidates can register for the examination online by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official KEA website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/

Step 2: Navigate to the registration link for KSET 2026 on the main page.

Step 3: Enter personal and contact details as asked.

Step 4: Input name of the candidate and other details in the same order as that on the SSLC/Class 10 marksheet.

Step 5: Fill in details of the academic qualification and select the KSET subject.

Step 6: Select the test center among the options provided.

Step 7: Upload the scanned photograph of the candidate in the correct format.

Step 8: Once done, check the application form.

Step 9: Make payment of the examination fee online.

Step 10: Submit the application and take printout of the application form.

It must be remembered here that the candidate should be very cautious while choosing his subject, reservation category and test center because KEA has made it clear that changes to these details once submitted will not be entertained.

Direct link to apply

Karnataka KSET 2026 Registration: Exam Pattern

The KSET examination will have two papers, both consisting of multiple-choice questions.

Paper I: 50 compulsory questions carrying 100 marks

Paper II: 100 compulsory questions carrying 200 marks

Total: 150 questions and 300 marks

Exam duration: Three hours

Timing: 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Mode: OMR-based offline examination

Negative marking: No negative marking

Paper I will assess teaching and research aptitude, reasoning ability and general awareness, while Paper II will test candidates in the subject selected during registration.

Candidates will not be permitted to leave the examination centre before 1 PM.

Karnataka KSET 2026 Registration: Qualifying Marks

Candidates appearing in both papers must meet the minimum aggregate marks prescribed by KEA.

General category: 40% aggregate in Paper I and Paper II

Reserved categories, including SC/ST/OBC/PwD and Third Gender: 35% aggregate

However, merely meeting the minimum marks does not automatically mean that a candidate will qualify for the Assistant Professor eligibility certificate. A subject-wise and category-wise merit list will be prepared according to the applicable UGC and state rules.

KEA will determine the final qualifying candidates based on the prescribed selection procedure and reservation policy.

Karnataka KSET 2026 Registration: Examination Centres

The examination will be conducted at designated centres across Karnataka. Candidates must select their examination centre while filling out the application form.

For certain subjects, candidates will have to select Bengaluru as the examination centre. The authority has also stated that examination centres may be changed for administrative reasons.

Once selected, candidates will not ordinarily be permitted to change their examination centre.

Karnataka KSET 2026 Registration: Hall Ticket, Exam Day Instructions

The KSET 2026 hall ticket is scheduled to be released on October 1. KEA will not send a physical admit card to candidates.

Candidates will have to download it from the official website and report to the examination centre at least two hours before the scheduled examination time, carrying the hall ticket and a valid government-issued photo ID.

Electronic devices, mobile phones, calculators, watches, books and other prohibited items will not be allowed inside the examination hall. Candidates should read the instructions printed with the hall ticket carefully before appearing for the test.

Candidates with disabilities who are eligible for additional time will be provided 60 minutes of extra time for the examination, subject to the applicable rules.

The KSET 2026 notification also makes it clear that candidature remains provisional until eligibility is verified. Candidates are therefore advised to check all eligibility conditions before submitting their applications.