Karnataka KSEAB SSLC 2026 Topper List OUT: Roopa Patil, Jahnavi & Utsav Top With 625/625 Marks

Karnataka SSLC Toppers List 2025 | Image: Canva

Karnataka KSEAB SSLC 2026 Topper List OUT: The SSLC Result 2026 has been announced by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB).

A major highlight about this year's result is that three candidates scored a full total of 625/625. The names of the students who scored a total of 625 are Roopa Patil, Jahnavi, and Utsav.

Those students who had participated in the examinations can now view their results on the official website links mentioned below: karresults.nic.in, kseab.karnataka.gov.in, and sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka KSEAB SSLC 2026 Topper List OUT: Topper List 2026

Rank 1: Roopa Patil – 625/625

Rank 1: Jahnavi – 625/625

Rank 1: Utsav – 625/625

Overall pass percentage

Performance-wise, there has been a noticeable improvement among students. The pass percentage is 94.1%. Girls have performed better than the boys this time, with the pass percentage being 96.18% for girls and 91.94% for boys.

Karnataka KSEAB SSLC 2026 Topper List OUT: Steps to check the result

The following are the steps to be followed by students to download their marks card:

Step 1: Go to the official website, karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Select the link "SSLC Result 2026"

Step 3: Type in your registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Select the option "submit"

Step 5: Marks card will be shown on your computer screen

Step 6: Download it for future use

Now that the results are available, students will enter the next phase of education, with most focusing on taking up pre-university education.