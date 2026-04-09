Karnataka KSEAB 2nd PUC Result 2026 Today At 3 PM; Check Class 12 Scores At karresults.nic.in

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Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: The results for the Class 12 PUC (Pre-University Course) will be announced by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) today, April 9, at 3 PM.

Students can view their class 12 results on the official KSEAB websites, karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in, once they are announced. When the results are announced, candidates should have their login information available to confirm their mark sheets.

The 2026 PUC exams took place from February 28 to March 17. 710,363 students from 5,174 PU institutions applied to take the tests this year. There are 6,46,801 new candidates, 50,540 repeaters, and 13,022 private applicants.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: Website for checking the result

kseab.karnataka.gov.in

karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: Steps to check the result

By following the guidelines listed below, candidates can get the Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official websites, kseab.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click the "Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026" link on the front site.

Step 3: Enter your date of birth and registration number in the login window.

Step 4: Press the "Submit" button.

Step 5: The screen will display your results.

Step 6: Once downloaded, print the marks memo for your records.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Applicants can obtain the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 by looking at the details below:

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker application.

Step 2: Use the Aadhaar Number sync method on your profile page to complete the registration process.

Step 3: Click the menu on the left and choose "Pull Partner Documents."

Step 4: From the drop-down menu, choose KSEAB.

Step 5: Select the desired document type.

Step 6: Fill in the relevant fields with the roll number and the year of passing.

Step 7: To obtain your Karnataka PUC II Result 2026, select "Get Document".

Step 8: To save the 2nd PUC Result 2026 document to your DigiLocker account, click the "Save to Locker" button.

Candidates can follow this video to download and register their marksheet through Digilocker