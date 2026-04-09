Karnataka KSEAB 2nd PUC Result 2026 Out: Princilla Cardoza Top Science With 599 Marks

Karnataka KSEAB 2nd PUC Result 2026 OUT: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has declared the 2nd PUC Result 2026 today. These 2nd PUC Results 2026 are now accessible on the official website, which is karresults.nic.in.
Apart from accessing their 2nd PUC Results 2026 through the website, they can also check their results using DigiLocker and SMS services.
Candidates can contact the helpline at 080-23310075 or 080-23310076 with any questions about results, photocopies, or revaluation.
Direct link to check the result
Karnataka KSEAB 2nd PUC Result 2026 OUT: Science Stream Toppers
This year, Princilla Cardoza has secured the top rank in the Science stream with a score of 599 marks out of 600 marks. The Science stream recorded the highest pass rate with 91.69%.
Pass Percentage: 91.69% (highest among all streams)
Total Passed: 2,66,000+ candidates
The list of top performers in the Science stream is as follows:
Princilla Cardoza – The Learning Centre PUCOL – 599 marks
Abhiram V Bhat – Vivekananda PU College – 598 marks
Angel Tiwari – Base PU College Omkarngr – 598 marks
The strong performance by students reflects a competitive year, with several candidates scoring good marks.
Karnataka KSEAB 2nd PUC Result 2026 OUT: Steps to check the result online
Students may consider following these easy steps in order to download their marks memo:
Step 1: Go to the following websites: karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
Step 2: Go to the "Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026" link present on the homepage
Step 3: Provide your registration number and date of birth
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Download the results
Step 6: Print them for future reference
Direct link to check the result
Now that the results have been declared, students shall progress towards the next level of admission, as all the colleges in Karnataka get ready to start with their admissions process.