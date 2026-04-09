Karnataka KSEAB 2nd PUC Result 2026 Out: Disha Tops Commerce Stream With Perfect Score Of 600 Marks

Karnataka KSEAB 2nd PUC Result 2026 OUT: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has declared the 2nd PUC Result 2026 today. These 2nd PUC Results 2026 are now accessible on the official website, which is karresults.nic.in.

Apart from accessing their 2nd PUC Results 2026 through the website, they can also check their results using DigiLocker and SMS services.

In case of any issues related to results, photocopies, or revaluation, candidates can contact the helpline at 080-23310075 or 080-23310076.

Direct link to check the result

Karnataka KSEAB 2nd PUC Result 2026 OUT: Commerce Stream Toppers

This year, Disha secured a perfect 100% score, becoming the overall state topper. In the Commerce stream, the average pass rate is 80%

The list of top performers in the Commerce stream is as follows:

Disha (Dakshina Kannada) – 600/600 (State Topper)

Nine Commerce students, all from the same college, scored more than 590 marks. These students at ASC College in Rajajinagar, Bangalore, achieved high marks in the Commerce stream.

Karnataka KSEAB 2nd PUC Result 2026 OUT: Steps to check the result online

Students may consider following these easy steps in order to download their marks memo:

Step 1: Go to the official website such as the karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Locate the "Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026" link present on the homepage

Step 3: Add your login credentials such as registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Download the results

Step 6: Print them for future reference

Direct link to check the result

Now that the results have been declared, students shall progress towards the next level of admission, as all the colleges in Karnataka get ready to start their admissions process.