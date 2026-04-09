Karnataka KSEAB 2nd PUC Result 2026 Out: Archana & Sangeeta Jointly Top Arts Stream With 598 Marks

Karnataka KSEAB 2nd PUC Result 2026 OUT: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has declared the 2nd PUC Result 2026 today. These 2nd PUC Results 2026 are now accessible on the official website, which is karresults.nic.in.

Apart from accessing their 2nd PUC Results 2026 through the website, they can also check their results using DigiLocker and SMS services.

In case of any issues related to results, photocopies, revaluation, candidates can contact the helpline at 080-23310075 or 080-23310076.

Direct link to check the result

Karnataka KSEAB 2nd PUC Result 2026 OUT: Arts Stream Toppers

This year, Archana and Sangeeta both have secured the top rank in the Arts stream with a score of 598 out of 600 marks. The Arts stream has a pass rate of 75%.

The list of top performers in the Arts stream is as follows:

Archana (Vijayanagar) – 598/600

Sangeeta (Vijayanagar) – 598/600

Karnataka KSEAB 2nd PUC Result 2026 OUT: Steps to check the result online

Students may consider following these easy steps to download their marks memo:

Step 1: Visit the official websites, kseab.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the "Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026" link on the front page

Step 3: In the login window, Add the registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Tap the "Submit" button.

Step 5: The screen will show your results.

Step 6: After downloading, print the marks memo for your records.

Direct link to check the result

Now that the results have been declared, students shall progress towards the next level of admission, as all the colleges in Karnataka get ready to start their admissions process.