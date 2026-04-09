Karnataka KSEAB 2nd PUC Result 2026 Out: Adithi And Disha Top Commerce Stream With Perfect Score Of 600 Marks

Karnataka KSEAB 2nd PUC Result 2026 OUT: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has declared the 2nd PUC Result 2026 today. These 2nd PUC Results 2026 are now accessible on the official website, which is karresults.nic.in.
Apart from accessing their 2nd PUC Results 2026 through the website, they can also check their results using DigiLocker and SMS services.
In case of any issues related to results, photocopies, or revaluation, candidates can contact the helpline at 080-23310075 or 080-23310076.
Direct link to check the result
Karnataka KSEAB 2nd PUC Result 2026 OUT: Commerce Stream Toppers
This year, Adithi and Disha secured a perfect 100% score, becoming the overall state topper.
Pass Percentage: 88.04%
Total Candidates: 2,07,085
Passed: 1,82,317
The list of top performers in the Commerce stream is as follows:
Adithi A Bapu – SB Mahaveer Jain PU – 600 marks
Disha – Alva's PU College – 600 marks
Dhwani Santosh Kulkarni – Gogte PU College of Commerce – 599 marks
Nine Commerce students, all from the same college, scored more than 590 marks. These students at ASC College in Rajajinagar, Bangalore, achieved high marks in the Commerce stream.
Karnataka KSEAB 2nd PUC Result 2026 OUT: Steps to check the result online
Students may consider following these easy steps in order to download their marks memo:
Step 1: Go to the official website such as the karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
Step 2: Locate the "Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026" link present on the homepage
Step 3: Add your login credentials such as registration number and date of birth
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Download the results
Step 6: Print them for future reference
Direct link to check the result
Now that the results have been declared, students shall progress towards the next level of admission, as all the colleges in Karnataka get ready to start their admissions process.