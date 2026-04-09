Karnataka KSEAB 2nd PUC 2026 Result OUT At karresults.nic.in; Check Class 12 Scores Here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board released the 2nd PUC result 2026 Karnataka on April 9, 2026. The official website, karresults.nic.in, will allow students to view the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026 online.

Students can also access the Karnataka 12th grade results for 2026 through DigiLocker and SMS. It is recommended that individuals retain their second PUC admission card close at hand in order to view the Kar 2nd PUC Result 2026.

Direct link to check the result

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: Website to check the result

kseab.karnataka.gov.in

karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Candidates can get the Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2026 by following the instructions provided here:

Step 1: Visit the official websites, karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Click the "Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026" link on the homepage.

Step 3: In the login window, enter your date of birth and registration number.

Step 4: Press the "Submit" button.

Step 5: The screen will display your outcome.

Step 6: After obtaining the marks memo, print it for your records.

Direct link to check the result

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Step 1: Install the DigiLocker app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Use the Aadhaar Number sync method on your profile page to finish the registration process.

Step 3: From the menu on the left, choose the "Pull Partner Documents" option.

Step 4: From the drop-down option, select KSEAB.

Step 5: Choose the desired document type.

Step 6: Fill in the relevant fields with the roll number and the year of passing.

Step 7: To obtain your Karnataka PUC II Result 2026, select "Get Document".

Step 8: Click the "Save to Locker" option to save the 2nd PUC Result 2026 document to your DigiLocker account.