Karnataka DCET 2026 Round 1 Option Entry Begins; Mock Allotment On July 24

Karnataka DCET 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) 2026 Round 1 option entry process today, July 21. Eligible candidates can submit their preferred colleges and courses for the first round of seat allotment through the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

As per the official counselling schedule, the option entry window will remain open until July 24, 2026. Candidates are advised to carefully fill in their preferences, as these choices will determine their seat allotment.

The mock allotment result will be published on July 24 at 6 PM, allowing candidates to assess their chances of securing a seat in their preferred college. Based on the mock allotment, students will have an opportunity to modify or reorder their choices before the final allotment.

The Round 1 final seat allotment result is scheduled to be announced on July 27, 2026.

Karnataka DCET 2026: Important Dates

Round 1 Option Entry: July 21 to July 24, 2026

Mock Seat Allotment: July 24, 2026 (6 PM)

Option Modification Window: July 24 to July 27, 2026

Final Round 1 Seat Allotment: July 27, 2026 (After 6 PM)

Choice Selection (Post Allotment): July 28 to July 31, 2026

Challan Download (Choice 1 & Choice 2): July 28 to August 1, 2026

Last Date to Pay Admission Fee: August 3, 2026

Last Date to Report to Allotted College: August 4, 2026

Karnataka DCET 2026: How to Complete Round 1 Option Entry

Karnataka DCET 2026: How To Check Steps

Candidates can follow these steps to submit their course and college preferences:

Step 1: Visit the official KEA website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'Admissions' and select 'Diploma CET 2026'.

Step 3: Open the option entry link

Step 4: Enter your preferred colleges and courses in the desired order

Step 5: Review all the entered choices carefully

Step 6: Submit and save the confirmation for future reference

Karnataka DCET 2026: What Happens After Option Entry?

Once the option entry process closes on July 24, KEA will release the mock allotment result. The mock allotment is indicative in nature and helps candidates understand the seat they are likely to receive based on their current preferences.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the mock allotment can revise, add, delete, or reorder their choices during the option editing window. The revised preferences will be treated as final for the Round 1 seat allotment.

After the final Round 1 allotment result is declared on July 27, candidates will not be allowed to make any further changes to their submitted options. Therefore, applicants are advised to review their preferences carefully before the final submission.