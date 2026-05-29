Karnataka COMEDK UGET Result 2026 To Be Declared Today At 4 PM; Scorecards Available At comedk.org

Karnataka COMEDK 2026 UGET results: Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation will announce the COMEDK Result 2026 today, March 29, 2026. When the scorecards are made available, candidates who took the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) exam can view them at comedk.org. At 4 p.m. today, the result link will become active.

Karnataka COMEDK 2026 UGET results: Important dates

Examination conducted: May 9, 2026

Provisional answer key released: May 16, 2026

Objection window closed: May 18, 2026

Final answer key released: May 23, 2026

Karnataka COMEDK 2026 UGET results: Steps to check the result

Candidates can use the instructions listed below to view the results:

Step 1: Go to comedk.org, COMEDK's official website.

Step 2: Select the COMEDK Result 2026 link from the main site.

Step 3: Candidates will need to input their login information on a separate page.

Step 4: Your scorecard will appear after you click submit.

Step 5: Download the paper and review the scoring.

Step 6: Save a physical copy of it in case you need it later.

Karnataka COMEDK 2026 UGET results: What's next?

After the COMEDK results are made public, the authorities will begin the counselling procedure. COMEDK counselling will be conducted based on the student's exam results. Candidates must participate in the counselling process in order to be admitted to over 20,000 engineering seats.

The authority has introduced the "Counselling Tab" to the official website. The whole round-by-round schedule for the COMEDK counselling 2026 is expected to be released after the results are announced.

The counselling procedure includes registration, document verification, choice filling and locking, simulated allocation, seat allocation, decision-making, and reporting to the assigned institute.