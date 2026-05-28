Karnataka COMEDK 2026 UGET Results To Be Announced Tomorrow At comedk.org; Check Details Here

Karnataka COMEDK 2026 UGET Results: The Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) results will be released tomorrow by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering & Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK). The COMEDK 2026 results are scheduled for May 29 at 4 PM. The COMEDK rank card download link at comedk.org will be updated by the authorities. Candidates who took the test can use their application sequence number and password to view their results.

The candidate's rank and test percentile scores will be listed on the rank/score card. The final answer key will be used to prepare the results.

Karnataka COMEDK 2026 UGET Results: Steps to check the result

The step-by-step process to check the COMEDK 2026 result is given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website at comedk.org 2026.

Step 2: Click on the 'COMEDK Login' tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the user ID and password in the required fields.

Step 4: Your COMEDK rank card 2026 will be shown on the screen.

Step 5: Check all details and download the result.

Karnataka COMEDK 2026 UGET Results: What's next?

The authorities will start the counselling process following the release of the COMEDK results. Based on the student's exam results, COMEDK counselling will take place. For admission to almost 20,000 engineering seats, candidates must take part in the counselling procedure.

The 'Counselling Tab' has been added to the official website by the authority. Following the results announcement, the full round-by-round schedule for the COMEDK counselling 2026 is anticipated to be made public.

Registration, document verification, choice filling and locking, simulated allocation, seat allocation, decision-making, and reporting to the designated institute are all part of the counselling process.