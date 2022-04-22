Karnataka CM Bommai says education minister will look into the issue of hijab-wearing students being denied to write exam in Udupi

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said that the state education minister B C Nagesh will look into the incident wherein two pro-hijab petitioners were allegedly not allowed to sit for PUC examination in Udupi. “ I don't know what exactly happened. The state education minister will look into this,” said CM Bommai.

Tehsildar Archana Bhat personally spoke to them and the timing for entry to the exam hall was extended to 10.30 a.m. for the girls. However, Alia Assadi and Reshma insisted on writing the exams in hijab.

When the authorities refused, both the students came out of the examination centre and boarded an auto back to their homes. They did not react to the media. The girls had not collected their hall tickets till Friday morning.

Just before the examination, they collected their hall tickets and attempted to write the exam in hijab.

Earlier, the Special Bench of the Karnataka High Court had dismissed their petitions seeking permission to wear hijab and attend classes. It also mentioned that wearing a hijab is not an essential part of Islam.

Following the order, the Karnataka government has banned hijab in classrooms and announced that hijab-clad students and teachers will not be allowed inside the examination centres.

More than 6.84 lakh students will take part in the II PUC examinations in the state, which will take place from April 22 to May 18.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 02:18 PM IST