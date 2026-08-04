Karnataka Civil Police Constable Answer Key 2026 OUT At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Raise Objections By August 6

Karnataka Civil Police Constable Answer Key 2026 OUT: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the provisional answer key for the competitive examination conducted for the recruitment of Civil Police Constables in the Kalyana Karnataka Corps. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the key answers on the official KEA website and raise objections if they find any discrepancy.

The examination took place on August 2, 2026, for filling Civil Police Constable posts in the Kalyana Karnataka Corps. The KEA released the answer key on August 3, 2026.

Any candidate who is not satisfied with any answer may submit his or her objection online via the KEA official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/. This process of objection submission can be completed within the deadline set by the authority, until August 6, 2026, at 10:30 am.

Karnataka Civil Police Constable Answer Key 2026 OUT: How to check answer key

Candidates may use the following procedure to get the answer key for the exam:

Step 1: Go to the KEA official website.

Step 2: Get into the Civil Police Constable recruitment examination-related page.

Step 3: Find the link for the published key answers for the examination held on August 2, 2026.

Step 4: Click the concerned answer key link.

Step 5: Download the answer key PDF file.

Step 6: Verify the answers with the questions that were attempted in the examination.

Step 7: In case of any mistake, take note of the question number and version code before submitting an objection.

Karnataka Civil Police Constable Answer Key 2026 OUT: Objection fee

Candidates raising objections will have to pay a fee of Rs 25 for each objection. The fee, once paid, will not be refunded.

KEA has also laid down specific requirements for submitting objections. Candidates must provide the relevant paper details, examination date, version code and question number. Any supporting documents must be uploaded in PDF format.

Objections that do not mention the question number or version code, remain incomplete or are found to be baseless will not be considered. The prescribed objection fee must also be paid for the representation to be taken up.

Karnataka Civil Police Constable Answer Key 2026 OUT: How to raise objections

Candidates who want to challenge an answer can submit their objections through the KEA website.

Step 1: Visit cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.

Step 2: Click on the link to raise an objection for the Civil Police Constable exam

Step 3: Enter the required details, such as the paper, date of the exam, version code and question number.

Step 4: Upload the required documents in PDF format, wherever required.

Step 5: Pay the objection fee of Rs 25 for each objection raised.

Step 6: Submit the objection before 10:30 am on August 6, 2026.

Step 7: Print the submitted objection for future reference.

KEA has advised candidates to make sure all the required information is entered correctly. Objections missing the question number or version code, or those submitted without the prescribed fee, will not be considered.

The authority will now examine the objections through its subject expert committee before finalising the answer key. Further updates regarding the recruitment process will be announced by KEA on its official website.