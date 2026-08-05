Karnataka Civil Police Constable Answer Key 2026: Objection Window Closes Tomorrow At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka Civil Police Constable Answer Key 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close the objection window for the provisional answer key of the Civil Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2026 tomorrow, August 6, at 10:30 am. Candidates who wish to challenge any answer in the provisional key must submit their objections through the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/, before the deadline.

The provisional answer key was released on August 3 for the Civil Police Constable recruitment examination conducted on August 2, 2026, for posts in the Kalyana Karnataka Corps. KEA will examine all valid objections through its subject expert committee before publishing the final answer key.

Karnataka Civil Police Constable Answer Key 2026: Objection Fee

Candidates must pay ₹25 per objection while submitting their challenges. The fee is non-refundable.

To raise an objection, candidates must provide the paper details, examination date, version code and question number. Supporting documents, if any, should be uploaded in PDF format. KEA has clarified that incomplete objections, those submitted without the prescribed fee, or those missing the question number or version code will not be considered.

Karnataka Civil Police Constable Answer Key 2026: How To Raise Objections

Step 1: Visit the official KEA website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.

Step 2: Click on the Civil Police Constable answer key objection link.

Step 3: Enter the required details, including the examination date, paper, version code and question number.

Step 4: Upload supporting documents in PDF format, if applicable.

Step 5: Pay the objection fee of ₹25 for each question challenged.

Step 6: Submit the objection before 10:30 am on August 6, 2026.

Step 7: Download and save a copy of the submitted objection for future reference.

Karnataka Civil Police Constable Answer Key 2026: How To Check The Answer Key

Step 1: Visit the KEA official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/

Step 2: Open the Civil Police Constable recruitment examination page.

Step 3: Click on the provisional answer key link.

Step 4: Download the PDF and compare the answers with your responses.