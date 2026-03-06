Karnataka Budget 2026: CM Siddaramaiah Proposes Social Media Ban For Children Under 16 To Tackle Rising Mobile Use

Karnataka: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah while presenting the State Budget at the Vidhana Soudha has announced that Social media will be banned for children under the age of 16 to prevent the adverse effects of increasing mobile usage.

The Karnataka CM said that "with ​the objective of preventing adverse ‌effects ⁠of increasing mobile usage on children, usage of social media ​will be ​banned ⁠for children under the age ​of 16," Siddaramaiah said in his ⁠budget ​speech.

"AI and Tech Park under IISC will set up a robotics and AI campus called Bangalore Robotics and AI Innovation Zone in collaboration with ISRO and Keonics," he added further.

The Karnatak CM had earlier discussed this issue with university vice chancellors, seeking their views on whether mobile phones should be restricted for children under 16. He further said that the students' learning capacities, behavioral patterns, and mental health were being negatively impacted by their excessive use of digital devices.