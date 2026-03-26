Karnataka Board Revises SSLC 2026 Time Table; Check Details Here

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released an official notification revising the SSLC exam dates for 2026. The board has announced a change in the KSEAB SSLC Time Table 2026. According to the notification, the current Class 10 board examination schedule has been revised due to a change in the Mahaveer Jayanti holiday. The SSLC Third Language Exam Date 2026, previously scheduled for March 30, has been moved to March 31, 2026.

The board decided to change following a revised state government notification regarding the Mahaveer Jayanthi holiday. Initially expected on March 31, the Mahaveer Jayanthi holiday has been moved to March 30. Following this, the Third Language papers, including Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, and Tulu, will now be conducted on March 31, 2026.

All SSLC exams will be administered in accordance with the original schedule, with the exception of this rescheduled paper. Exams started on March 18 and will end on April 2. To prevent more issues, officials have stated that keeping the original dates on all other documents is crucial. All examination centers' superintendents have been told to follow this updated schedule.

For Karnataka's Class 10 students, the SSLC exam is a crucial academic milestone. The board has called on all parties involved to guarantee a fair and effective examination procedure.