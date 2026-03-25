Karnataka Assembly Debates Students Cleaning Schools: Balancing Hygiene, Child Rights, & Skill Development | File Pic (Representative image)

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Legislative Assembly has debated whether students should be encouraged to clean school premises to improve their hygiene habits.

School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa said he would welcome this if the House is willing to pass legislation in this regard. He, however, said that factors like "child rights" should be considered.

The issue came up for discussion as the JD(S) floor leader highlighted the need to recruit 'D group' workers, pointing out that schools lack sweepers and children are made to sweep the premises, during the discussion on the Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Teachers) (Amendment) Bill, which was passed on Tuesday.

He said, "The government should hire D group workers or provide permission for children to do it themselves,” he added.

Speaker U T Khader said that he too had cleaned his school premises during his school days. "Is there a problem if children sweep the school premises?" he asked.

"We have learned in school by doing such things," Khader said, adding that it was all right for schoolchildren to clean classrooms.

"All of us, even having studied in the convent system, waking up at 7 am, we had to clean our grounds and classrooms, even the toilets. Now there are neither D group workers in schools (government schools), nor you (government) giving permission (for children to do it), ” he said.

Responding, Minister Madhu Bangarappa said that there is no proposal regarding D group workers, but for the maintenance of schools. "There is a need for it." Senior BJP MLA Araga Jnanendra pointed out that Mahatma Gandhi himself cleaned toilets. He said, "Are our kids bigger than Gandhi? Let them do it and learn. We have done it, too." Noting that child rights exist, the minister said, "We can’t go beyond child rights (by allowing children to clean school premises). We have to consider those things... if the House makes such a law, I will welcome it."

To this, Khader responded, “Then include this (cleaning) under skill development.” The House also witnessed heated arguments between senior Congress MLAs K M Shivalinge Gowda and Basavaraj Rayareddi over the medium of instruction in schools.

While Gowda asserted that children must learn English to progress, work and travel around the world, Rayareddi insisted that children taught in Kannada were no less, and the medium of instruction was individual choice.

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