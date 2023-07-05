 Karnataka: Amid Orange Alert, Holiday Announced at Schools and Colleges in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKarnataka: Amid Orange Alert, Holiday Announced at Schools and Colleges in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

Karnataka: Amid Orange Alert, Holiday Announced at Schools and Colleges in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

Parents have been asked to be careful with their children and that they should not allow them to go to the low-lying areas, lake, river, seashore or any place where there is water.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, July 05, 2023, 09:01 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka: Amid Orange Alert, Holiday Announced at Schools and Colleges in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi | iStock

Mangaluru: The Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district authorities in Karnataka announced holiday for schools and college on Thursday in view of the orange alert issued by the Meteorology Department forecasting heavy downpour and gusty winds.

In their order, the district authorities said all the anganwadi centres, primary and high schools, undergraduate colleges, government-aided and private schools in the district will remain closed on Thursday.

Parents have been asked to be careful with their children and that they should not allow them to go to the low-lying areas, lake, river, seashore or any place where there is water.

Fishermen have also been instructed not to venture into the sea.

The district-level and taluk-level officials have been directed to remain alert for the rescue and relief operations if the situation so warrants.

The officials should quickly respond to the public complaints and remain in touch with the control room at the respective deputy commissioners' offices.

Tourists and public have been advised not to go to river and seashores.

Orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rainfall. It is one step below a red alert, which is the most severe in terms of rainfall intensity.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka: Amid Orange Alert, Holiday Announced at Schools and Colleges in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

Karnataka: Amid Orange Alert, Holiday Announced at Schools and Colleges in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

Pune: ABVP Hunger Strike Ends As SPPU Administration Agrees To Demands

Pune: ABVP Hunger Strike Ends As SPPU Administration Agrees To Demands

SC Seeks Centre, IGNOU's Views on UGC Plea About Regulating Distance Education Programmes

SC Seeks Centre, IGNOU's Views on UGC Plea About Regulating Distance Education Programmes

MoS Urges The G20 Countries To "Rise Above Differences" To Address Global Challenges

MoS Urges The G20 Countries To

Delhi: AIIMS Officers Back Researchers Protesting Cap on Number of Research Projects

Delhi: AIIMS Officers Back Researchers Protesting Cap on Number of Research Projects