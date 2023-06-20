Karnataka: 2nd PUC Supplementary Result Today At karresults.nic.in; Details Inside

Candidates for have appeared for exam will access the link once activated and download their results | IANS

The Pre-University of Education in Karnataka is all set to announce the 2nd PUC Supplementary results today, i.e June 20, 2023. Candidates for have appeared for exam will access the link once activated and download their results from the official website - karresults.nic.in.

This supplementary exam was conducted from May 22 to June 02. The exam was divided in two shifts - morning and afternoon - 10.15 AM to 1.30 PM and 2.15 PM to 5.30 PM respectively.

Steps to Check Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result 2023

1. Visit the official website for result – karresults.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the ‘Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary result 2023’ link.

3. Enter the registration number and other credentials.

4. Click on the ‘Submit’ button

5. Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result 2023 will be displayed

6. Download and take a print out

There are a few website where students can keep themselves updates - karresults.nic.in, result.dkpucpa.com, kseeb.kar.nic.in, pue.kar.nic.in.

Students who could not pass the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams 2023 appeared for supplementary exams. Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2023 was declared on April 21. The overall pass percentage was 74.67 percent and 7.26 lakh students wrote the exam. This year, the Karnataka PUC 2nd exams 2023 were conducted from March 9 to 29, 2023. A total of 7,02,067 candidates appeared in the exam, out of which 5,24,209 candidates cleared the examination.

