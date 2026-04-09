Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 Declared: Pass Percentage Stands At 86%

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has declared the Class 12 PUC (Pre-University Course) Results today on the official website at karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Students can check the results on the official KSEAB websites, karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC examinations for 2026 were held from February 28 to March 17. A total of 7,10,363 students registered across 5,174 colleges in the state. 646,801 were first-time candidates, 50,540 were repeaters, and 13,022 appeared as private candidates. The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board set up 1,217 exam centers.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: Pass Percentage 2026

Around 6.37 lakh students appeared for the exams

Girls outperformed boys in overall results

Pass percentage for girls: 77.8% (out of 3.4 lakh female candidates)

Pass percentage for boys: 68.2% (out of 2.9 lakh male students)

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Candidates can check out the steps to download the results:

Step 1: Go to the official websites, kseab.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the front page, select the "Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026" link.

Step 3: In the login window, enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Tap the "Submit" button.

Step 5: The screen will show your results.

Step 6: After downloading, print the marks memo for your records.

Direct link to check the result

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: Candidate Breakdown

First-time candidates: 6,46,801

Repeaters: 50,540

Private candidates: 13,022

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: Stream-Wise Registration Numbers

Science: 2,92,645

Commerce: 2,11,174

Arts: 1,42,982