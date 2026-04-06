Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Likely To Be Out Tomorrow At karresults.nic.in; Here's How To Check Online, SMS & DigiLocker

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Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board expects to release the 2nd PUC result 2026 Karnataka, Tomorrow, April 7, 2026. However, official confirmation is still waiting. Students will be able to watch the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026 online at karresults.nic.in, the official website.

Additionally, students can access the 2026 Karnataka 12th grade results via SMS and DigiLocker. To access the Kar 2nd PUC Result 2026, it is advised that people keep their second PUC admission card handy at hand. The Education Minister will hold a news conference to reveal the Karnataka 2nd PUC results for 2026.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: Website to check the result

kseab.karnataka.gov.in

karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Candidates can get the Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2026 by following the instructions provided here:

Step 1: Visit the official websites, karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the "Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026" link.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth in the login window.

Step 4: Click the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Your result will be shown on the screen.

Step 6: Print the marks memo for your records after downloading it.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Step 1: Set up your smartphone's DigiLocker app.

Step 2: Complete the registration process by using the Aadhaar Number sync procedure on your profile page.

Step 3: Select the "Pull Partner Documents" option from the menu on the left.

Step 4: Choose KSEAB from the drop-down menu.

Step 5: Select the type of document you want.

Step 6: Enter the year of passing and the roll number in the appropriate areas.

Step 7: Choose "Get Document" to get your Karnataka PUC II Result 2026.

Step 8: To save the 2nd PUC Result 2026 document to your DigiLocker account, click the "Save to Locker" button.