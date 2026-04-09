Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Declared: Science Stream Tops With 91.69%, Commerce 88.04%, Arts 72.86%

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Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has declared the Class 12 PUC (Pre-University Course) Results are today on the official website at karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in . Students can check the results on the official KSEAB websites, karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in .

The overall pass percentage stands at 86.48% for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026. The Science stream had the highest pass percentage (91.69%), followed by Commerce (88.04%) and Arts (72.86%). Overall, 5,46,698 students passed the II PUC examination. A total of 6,32,200 students took the exam, yielding an 86.48% pass rate.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC examinations for 2026 were held from February 28 to March 17. The Karnataka 2nd PUC examinations for 2026 were held between February 28 and March 17. In total, 7,10,363 students registered at the state's 5,174 colleges. 646,801 were first-time candidates, 50,540 were repeat candidates, and 13,022 ran as private candidates. The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board established 1,217 examination centers.

Candidates can contact the helpline at 080-23310075 or 080-23310076 with any questions about results, photocopies, or revaluation.

Direct link to check the result

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 Declared: Pass Percentage of All Streams

Science stream continues to lead, followed by Commerce; Arts stream records comparatively lower pass percentage

Stream-wise Pass Percentages:

Science: 91.69% – highest pass percentage

Commerce: 88.04%

Arts: 72.86%

Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa congratulated the students and noted that this year's pass rate has increased by 13% over last year. Girls once again outperformed boys, with 88.70% of girls passing versus 83.65% of boys.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: Candidates' Breakdown

First-time candidates: 6,46,801

Repeaters: 50,540

Private candidates: 13,022

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: Stream-Wise Registration Numbers

Science: 2,92,645

Commerce: 2,11,174

Arts: 1,42,982

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Candidates can check out the steps to download the results:

Step 1: Go to the official websites, kseab.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the front page, select the "Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026" link.

Step 3: In the login window, enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Tap the "Submit" button.

Step 5: The screen will show your results.

Step 6: After downloading, print the marks memo for your records.